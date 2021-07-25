Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Sold by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP lessened its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 59.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,651 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 66,463 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,380 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Haas sold 22,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $681,754.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,754.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 71,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,830.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 596,606 shares of company stock valued at $17,057,477 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.22.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

