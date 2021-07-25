LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.57.

LX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 18.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter worth $94,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LexinFintech stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,112,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87. LexinFintech has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $15.42.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that LexinFintech will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

