Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Liberty Broadband worth $25,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,892,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,298,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,640,000 after acquiring an additional 90,672 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 254,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,975,000 after acquiring an additional 55,988 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after buying an additional 27,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $171.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 69.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.22. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $128.58 and a 52 week high of $173.40.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

