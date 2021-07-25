Lido DAO Token Tops 24-Hour Volume of $53.90 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.80 or 0.00005220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $44.12 million and $53.90 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

