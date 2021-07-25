Lightning Bitcoin Trading Up 11.3% This Week (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00002538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $773.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.54 or 0.00362247 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00008058 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000614 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

