Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.02. Limelight Networks reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLNW. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a market cap of $324.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.51.

In other news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $55,260.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $151,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,934,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 465,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

