Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) is Confluence Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,742 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 2.2% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Linde worth $165,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,890,678,000 after purchasing an additional 271,363 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,842,861,000 after purchasing an additional 75,543 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,479,000 after purchasing an additional 159,634 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.00.

LIN stock traded up $3.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,832. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $305.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.99.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

