LinkEye (LET) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $442,310.00

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 25th. One LinkEye coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. LinkEye has a total market cap of $5.21 million and $442,310.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LinkEye has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00038933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00122383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00138738 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,838.10 or 0.99699122 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.05 or 0.00851405 BTC.

About LinkEye

LinkEye launched on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,999,000 coins. The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

LinkEye Coin Trading

