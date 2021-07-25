LiquidApps 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11,303.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 47% against the US dollar. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $14.95 million and $11,303.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000939 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00092644 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.