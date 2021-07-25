Lisk One Day Trading Volume Reaches $21.90 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.60 or 0.00006863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $334.84 million and approximately $21.90 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00041042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00017256 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002750 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,595,449 coins and its circulating supply is 128,677,121 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

