Litecoin Cash Trading Up 13.8% Over Last 7 Days (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $9.31 million and $2,725.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000218 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,931.61 or 0.99376004 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 733,156,950 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.