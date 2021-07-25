Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Hits $0.0471 on Exchanges

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $129,669.92 and $15.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $0.0471 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,243.20 or 0.99714372 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00031679 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006286 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00062665 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000749 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00008833 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

