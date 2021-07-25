Litecoin Price Reaches $133.04 on Top Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $133.04 or 0.00356463 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin has a total market cap of $8.88 billion and $1.24 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007530 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000588 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000307 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.