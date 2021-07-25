Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,697 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.28% of Lithia Motors worth $28,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $1,324,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $379.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $344.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.21 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.80.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 24.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.17.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

