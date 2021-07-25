LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stake Lessened by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of LivePerson worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,082,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,967,000 after acquiring an additional 584,693 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 560.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 339,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,932,000 after acquiring an additional 288,512 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 100.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 526,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after acquiring an additional 263,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $777,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.47.

LPSN stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.59.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

