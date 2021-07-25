Lobstex (LOBS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $908,601.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 25th. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $908,601.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,272,638 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

