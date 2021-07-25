Loki One Day Volume Reaches $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,023.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,298.13 or 0.06043977 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.44 or 0.01295092 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.33 or 0.00358549 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00134643 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.86 or 0.00588747 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007824 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.34 or 0.00350676 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.84 or 0.00275726 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

