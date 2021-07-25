Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $52.02 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 221.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 425,830 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,442 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Apple were worth $52,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $72,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Apple by 9,693.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.94.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $148.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

