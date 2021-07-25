Lossless Market Capitalization Reaches $1.88 Million (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lossless has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $431,984.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00038954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00119422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00139317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,407.13 or 1.00107782 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $297.49 or 0.00865535 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,044,816 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

