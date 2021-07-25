Lotto Trading 27.8% Higher This Week (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Lotto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lotto has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar. Lotto has a market cap of $29.76 million and approximately $100,697.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.63 or 0.00351225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007560 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000581 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Lotto Profile

Lotto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

