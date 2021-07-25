LuaSwap (LUA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $230,765.00

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0502 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $5.03 million and $230,765.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LuaSwap

LUA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 214,052,307 coins and its circulating supply is 100,233,833 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

