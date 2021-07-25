Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNDNF shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of LNDNF opened at $30.50 on Friday. Lundin Energy AB has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $36.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.48.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

