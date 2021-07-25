LUXCoin (LUX) Market Capitalization Tops $743,315.40

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LUXCoin has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $743,315.40 and approximately $10,621.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,505.75 or 0.99905261 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00032837 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.18 or 0.01118112 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.56 or 0.00372223 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.61 or 0.00398421 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006532 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00051243 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUXCoin (LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 12,766,444 coins and its circulating supply is 11,759,211 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

LUXCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

