M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Bought by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 6,111.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,205,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185,628 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC owned 4.13% of M/I Homes worth $20,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 284.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter worth $207,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $277,763.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at $270,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $581,309.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,927.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,107,905 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

MHO stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.96. 149,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,869. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $828.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.77 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

