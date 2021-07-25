Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $229.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to post $229.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $221.30 million and the highest is $238.41 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported sales of $82.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $960.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $921.00 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $886.69 million to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $207.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.83 million.

MGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Shares of MGY opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $16.38.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 21.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

