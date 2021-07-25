MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Tops $1.96 on Exchanges

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 35.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 25th. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and $952,695.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00005681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00038955 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00118931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00138144 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,481.76 or 1.00116818 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.48 or 0.00866632 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,243 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

