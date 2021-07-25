Man Group plc Cuts Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 176,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 64,635 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,353,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 620,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,947,000 after purchasing an additional 96,807 shares in the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.31. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,345.66. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $60.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZI. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

In related news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 253,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $11,940,729.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,940,729. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $119,646.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,277,628 shares of company stock valued at $345,436,997. 24.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

