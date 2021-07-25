Man Group plc Has $5.14 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 78,272 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $132,457,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 230.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,649 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 43.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,243,000 after acquiring an additional 501,896 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $52,814,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $35,512,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $129.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $87.04 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

