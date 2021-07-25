Man Group plc Sells 8,955 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,955 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of IAA worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in IAA by 35.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in IAA by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in IAA by 25.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in IAA during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IAA by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period.

NYSE IAA opened at $60.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.26. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.72.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

