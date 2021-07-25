MANTRA DAO (OM) Market Capitalization Reaches $40.50 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $40.50 million and $11.26 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00047609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00017854 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.82 or 0.00821750 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000333 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO (OM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 318,929,228 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars.

