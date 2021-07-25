Maple Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.64 Million (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Maple has a total market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $90,607.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maple has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One Maple coin can now be purchased for about $5.64 or 0.00016372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00047336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.77 or 0.00817647 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Maple

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

