Maple Trading Down 14.6% This Week (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Maple coin can currently be bought for $5.64 or 0.00016372 BTC on popular exchanges. Maple has a total market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $90,607.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maple has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maple Coin Profile

Maple (MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

