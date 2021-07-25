MAPS (MAPS) Achieves Market Cap of $17.93 Million

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 25th. Over the last week, MAPS has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. MAPS has a total market capitalization of $17.93 million and approximately $141,134.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAPS coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MAPS alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008165 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About MAPS

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,086,371 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.