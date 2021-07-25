Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Position Trimmed by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,479 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRVI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Shares of MRVI opened at $42.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.42. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRVI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.