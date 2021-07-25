MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stake Lifted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 130.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 56.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total transaction of $449,732.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,193,224.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MKTX stock opened at $475.19 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $431.19 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $457.23.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $528.78.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

