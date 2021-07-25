MarketPeak Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 25th. One MarketPeak coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. MarketPeak has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00047472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $284.44 or 0.00823462 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About MarketPeak

PEAK is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com . MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

MarketPeak Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarketPeak should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

