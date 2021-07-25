Marlin Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.15 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Marlin has a total market cap of $42.15 million and approximately $6.73 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0572 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00038770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00119612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00137604 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,420.50 or 0.99881866 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $297.27 or 0.00862634 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

