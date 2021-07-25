Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,840 shares during the quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.35.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.18. 1,731,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.69. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.30 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.