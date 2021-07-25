Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Holdings Lowered by BlueDrive Global Investors LLP

BlueDrive Global Investors LLP reduced its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,401 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises 5.1% of BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP owned about 0.07% of Marriott International worth $31,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth $626,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 19.4% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 35.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 51,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.18. 1,731,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,756. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.30 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of -148.06 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.35.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

