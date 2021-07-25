Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) by 76.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,419,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 614,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of Marrone Bio Innovations worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBII. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 65,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 22,425 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBII stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $245.43 million, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.19. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 56.55% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $25,340.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 62,622 shares of company stock worth $99,066 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

