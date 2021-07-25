Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 283,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,000. Global X Copper Miners ETF accounts for 4.5% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. owned about 0.94% of Global X Copper Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COPX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 39,239 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1,556.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,899,000.

COPX traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $36.07. 245,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,920. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $19.70 and a 12 month high of $46.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.19.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

