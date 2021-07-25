Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,309 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 4.2% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Longbow Research raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.85. 5,587,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,829,210. The company has a market cap of $172.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.43 and a 52 week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

