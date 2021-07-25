Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Makes New $11.26 Million Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,263,000. Ameriprise Financial comprises about 5.0% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,797,000 after purchasing an additional 29,743 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.10.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.89. The stock had a trading volume of 445,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,913. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -565.65 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.82 and a twelve month high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

