Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,035 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the period. SEA comprises approximately 4.0% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $8,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SEA by 94.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.42.

SE stock traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $297.67. 2,668,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.97. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $101.70 and a 1-year high of $300.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

