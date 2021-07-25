Masari (MSR) Hits Market Cap of $552,642.63

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for $0.0354 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Masari has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Masari has a market cap of $552,642.63 and approximately $234.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,946.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,245.93 or 0.06248027 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $468.15 or 0.01302362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.82 or 0.00363931 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00139035 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $218.75 or 0.00608553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.44 or 0.00362869 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.18 or 0.00284261 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,599,005 coins. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

