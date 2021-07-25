MASQ (MASQ) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last week, MASQ has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a market cap of $2.22 million and $68,355.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,218,106 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

