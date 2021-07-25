MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will announce sales of $2.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09 billion. MasTec posted sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year sales of $8.22 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MasTec.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTZ. Barclays upped their price objective on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen began coverage on MasTec in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of MasTec by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of MasTec by 19.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of MasTec by 3.9% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of MasTec by 1,234.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 17.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 29,024 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTZ stock opened at $100.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.37. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasTec (MTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.