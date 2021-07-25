Master Contract Token Hits Market Capitalization of $297,959.51 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $297,959.51 and approximately $102,696.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,245.93 or 0.06248027 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00139035 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 61.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

