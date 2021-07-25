Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Peloton Wealth Strategists’ Largest Position

Peloton Wealth Strategists trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 4.5% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 212,874 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $67,039,000. Finally, United Bank grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $11.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $393.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,720,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.73. The stock has a market cap of $389.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $29,246,860.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,902,874 shares in the company, valued at $39,960,750,357.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 249,584 shares of company stock worth $94,566,929. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.38.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

