Matrix AI Network (MAN) Reaches Market Cap of $4.56 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $4.56 million and $114,026.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.43 or 0.00361203 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007967 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000615 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

